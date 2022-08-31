Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,640 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Covetrus worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 36.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $693,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVET. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

