Cream Finance Price Reaches $16.50 on Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and $950,520.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $16.50 or 0.00082332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.