Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.13.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.7 %

Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$122.43. 677,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,673. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$118.79 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$126.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.09. The stock has a market cap of C$82.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

