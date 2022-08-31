Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

