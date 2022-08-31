Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.
Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.