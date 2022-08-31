Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Crexendo Stock Performance

CXDO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 21,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,195. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $60.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crexendo

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,084,588 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,084,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,604.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,002,590.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,372 shares of company stock valued at $320,485 and sold 20,000 shares valued at $56,560. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Crexendo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Crexendo

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.