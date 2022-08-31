Critical Comparison: OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Montauk Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Montauk Renewables $148.13 million 16.87 -$4.53 million $0.22 79.09

Analyst Ratings

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than OPAL Fuels.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OPAL Fuels and Montauk Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Montauk Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels N/A -9.51% 0.93% Montauk Renewables 17.52% 18.20% 11.81%

Volatility & Risk

OPAL Fuels has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montauk Renewables has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats OPAL Fuels on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc. engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. As of May 1, 2022, it owned and operated 24 biogas projects. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

