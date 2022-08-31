Critical Review: IonQ (IONQ) & Its Competitors

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IonQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.43% -33.15% -6.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 224 1625 2813 50 2.57

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.77%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 48.68%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s peers have a beta of -6.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IonQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -11.00 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 46.74

IonQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IonQ peers beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

