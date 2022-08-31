CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

