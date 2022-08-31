CryptEx Price Tops $3.37 on Top Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00016554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $286,291.45 and approximately $351.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,300.68 or 0.99777051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00059296 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024654 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

