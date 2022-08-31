Cryption Network (CNT) Hits One Day Volume of $14,948.00

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the dollar. Cryption Network has a total market cap of $191,241.67 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryption Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00223382 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008911 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00431008 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Cryption Network Profile

Cryption Network (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Buying and Selling Cryption Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryption Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryption Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryption Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

