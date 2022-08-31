CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.84

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 5825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
