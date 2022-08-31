Curio (CUR) Hits Market Cap of $78,557.08

Curio (CUR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Curio has a market cap of $78,557.08 and $1,201.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Curio coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133923 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033170 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082034 BTC.
Curio Profile
CUR is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
