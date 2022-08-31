CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CVRx Stock Performance

About CVRx

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 2,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,805. The company has a market cap of $145.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. CVRx has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.