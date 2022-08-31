Cypress Funds LLC Sells 235,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cypress Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 6.1% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $55,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.29. 12,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

