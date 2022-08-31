D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.07 and a 200 day moving average of $157.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

