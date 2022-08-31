D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 214,045 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 386,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 378,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vodafone Group Public Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.