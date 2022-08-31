D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.14 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

