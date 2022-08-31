D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,775 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

