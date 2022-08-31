D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

