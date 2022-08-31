D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of Atlas worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,308,000 after buying an additional 221,564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atlas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 426,791 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Atlas by 31.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 732,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

