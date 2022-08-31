D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.