D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,283 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

