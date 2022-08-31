D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,425 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,507 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.65. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

