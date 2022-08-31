D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,922 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $732,770,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

