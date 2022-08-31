Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,054 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

CI opened at $285.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.60. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.96.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.