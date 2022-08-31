Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,596 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $184.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.79. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

