Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 52,791 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,791 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Kroger by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 241,498 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Kroger by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

