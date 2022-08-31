Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 686 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.09 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.