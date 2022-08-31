Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 538,730 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after buying an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $118,232,000 after buying an additional 98,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

