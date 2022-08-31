Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

