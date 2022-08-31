Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.83 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 93,447 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

