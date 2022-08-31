Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 74,099 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,099 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after buying an additional 1,314,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

