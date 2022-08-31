Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

