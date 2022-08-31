Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 135,927 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,927 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $309,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.