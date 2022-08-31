Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,648 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $368.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.90 and its 200 day moving average is $381.10.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

