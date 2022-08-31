Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

WFC stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

