DAO Maker Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $159.72 million and $6.53 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00008655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 90,713,161 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. "

