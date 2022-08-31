Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.15. 3,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRKTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

