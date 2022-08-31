Dash Reaches Market Cap of $501.17 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $46.02 or 0.00225774 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $501.17 million and $80.14 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001280 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008680 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00433486 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,891,308 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

