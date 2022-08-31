Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,768,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 1,618,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 552.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVDCF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $10.50 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Articles

