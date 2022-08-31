Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth $8,887,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $7,888,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,935,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Price Performance

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

