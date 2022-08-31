Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $288,880.19 and $115,697.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,381.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00135232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00080486 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

