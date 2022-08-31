Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Down 1.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.21. 23,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 46,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,852 shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $70,106.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,315,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $318,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 4,259.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,513,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 817,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 560,843 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 439,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 353,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 143,647 shares in the last quarter.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

