Dell Technologies (DELL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00.
  • 8/16/2022 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/19/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00.
  • 7/14/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

