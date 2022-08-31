Dell Technologies (DELL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00.

8/16/2022 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00.

7/14/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

