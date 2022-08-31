Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.18

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 6676305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.
Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies
In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
