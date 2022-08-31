Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.18

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 6676305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.