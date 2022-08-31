Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 1,260 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 968,540 shares of company stock worth $24,124,247. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE GS traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,760. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.