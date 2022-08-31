Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 392 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.38. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

