Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $14.83 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

