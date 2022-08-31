Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $22.66 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 233,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

