Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 190,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

